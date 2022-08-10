iAfrica

Suspects Arrested In Krugersdorp Due Back In Court

Sixty of the 120 suspects arrested in the wake of the rape of eight women in Krugersdorp’s West Village last month, are due back in the dock in the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

They originally appeared as a group of 81 in total but 21 of them have since turned out to be minors and so their cases are now in the children’s court, where proceedings take place in camera.

While they were arrested only on charges of being in the country illegally, the authorities have indicated that they are trying to link them to the rapes and robberies.

There is also an order currently in place barring their identities from being published pending a identity parade.

