Suspects Arrested In Connection With Whistleblower’s Murder

Image: Pixabay

12 hours ago 1 min read

Police have confirmed that seven suspects have been arrested for the murder of Gauteng whistleblower, Babita Deokaran.

On Monday morning, just minutes after dropping off her daughter at school, Deokaran was shot several times inside her car at her Johannesburg home.

She later died in hospital.

The Special Investigating Unit has since confirmed the senior finance official in the Gauteng Health Department was a witness in their investigations into dodgy PPE contracts.

Police say they pounced on the suspects at their Joburg hideouts and seized guns and vehicles.

The seven suspects face murder charges and they’re due to appear in court soon.

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole commended the investigating team’s breakthrough in the case.

“I am confident that the Hawks will work tirelessly to ensure that justice is served,” he said.

