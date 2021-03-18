Suspected Ivermectin Smugglers Appear In Court

Three suspects appeared before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after found in possession of Ivermectin.
The three were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport at the end of January and were previously released on strict bail conditions.
The value of the pills found in possession of the suspects is worth over R17-million.
The three are being accused of dealing in unregistered medication, as well as not declaring to customs of the goods brought into the country.
The National Prosecuting Authority was notified that all three would plead guilty but the court could not get to the matter on time.
They are now set to appear at the end of March.
