iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Suspected Ivermectin Smugglers Appear In Court

EWN

15 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Three suspects appeared before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after found in possession of Ivermectin.

The three were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport at the end of January and were previously released on strict bail conditions.

The value of the pills found in possession of the suspects is worth over R17-million.

The three are being accused of dealing in unregistered medication, as well as not declaring to customs of the goods brought into the country.

The National Prosecuting Authority was notified that all three would plead guilty but the court could not get to the matter on time.

They are now set to appear at the end of March.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

King Goodwill Zwelithini Laid To Rest

3 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom Moves To Stage 2 Load-Shedding

6 mins ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 531 New Cases

13 mins ago
1 min read

Four Officers To Appear In Court Over Ntumba’s Killing

1 day ago
1 min read

DA Calls For Mkhwebane’s Suspension

1 day ago
1 min read

Eskom Moves load-shedding To Stage 1

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 933 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Steep Petrol Price Hike Expected In April

2 days ago
1 min read

SA To Experience Load-Shedding For Next 5 Years

2 days ago
1 min read

Police probe student shooting

2 days ago
1 min read

Bushiri Recusal Application Dismissed

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 613 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Suspected Ivermectin Smugglers Appear In Court

15 seconds ago
1 min read

King Goodwill Zwelithini Laid To Rest

3 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom Moves To Stage 2 Load-Shedding

6 mins ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 531 New Cases

13 mins ago