Suspect To Appear In Court For Parliament Fire

A man will appear in court on Tuesday in connection with the fire that engulfed Parliament on Sunday.

The 49-year-old was arrested and charged with housebreaking, theft and arson.

He will also be charged under The National Key Point Act.

Police say he was caught with suspected stolen property after gaining entry to the parliamentary precinct.

The matter has been referred to the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State team for further investigation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was at the scene and has commended the Fire emergency services for their swift response.

Meanwhile, according to the Head of Architecture at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Lawrence Ogunsanya, Parliament can arise out of the ashes. He says although it’s not an easy task, it is possible.

