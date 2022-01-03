Suspect To Appear In Court For Parliament Fire

A man will appear in court on Tuesday in connection with the fire that engulfed Parliament on Sunday.
The 49-year-old was arrested and charged with housebreaking, theft and arson.
He will also be charged under The National Key Point Act.
Police say he was caught with suspected stolen property after gaining entry to the parliamentary precinct.
The matter has been referred to the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State team for further investigation.
President Cyril Ramaphosa was at the scene and has commended the Fire emergency services for their swift response.
Meanwhile, according to the Head of Architecture at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Lawrence Ogunsanya, Parliament can arise out of the ashes. He says although it’s not an easy task, it is possible.
More Stories
Extent Of Damage Caused By Fire Not Yet Known – CoCT
Healthcare Workers Have Until 14 Jan To Get J&J Booster Shot
NICD Reports 4 379 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Hawks Investigating Parliament Fire – De Lille
Someone Held For Questioning Over Parliament Fire
Old Assembly Building On Fire
NICD Reports 9 818 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
J&J Booster 85% Effective Against Omicron
Lifting Of Curfew A Huge Relief – CoCT
Government Lifts Curfew
NICD Reports 12 979 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Scrapping Of ZEP Will Be Benefit Some Holders – Motsoaledi