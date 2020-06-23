Suspect In Philippi Teen Amahle Quku’s Murder Expected In Court

Share with your network!

A Philippi community has been left outraged after a teenage girl was allegedly raped and killed by someone from the same area.

Amahle Quku (17) was last seen alive by her family on Friday.

The next morning, shocked residents came across her naked body dumped in the Siyahlala informal settlement in Browns Farm.

Siyahlala informal settlement residents found the murdered 17-year-old on Saturday morning, naked and with her hands bound.

However, her mother remained unaware that her daughter’s body had been found and the family only learnt about her murder via social media.

The South African Youth Council’s Zuko Mndayi said that they’d visited the family, which was now busy with funeral arrangements.

“They’re from Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape and they’re planning should they get any assistance, they’re hoping to have the funeral on 4 July in Ngcobo.”

Mndayi said that her alleged killer was from the same community.

“It’s someone that’s from the community, who’s known around the community and that Amahle knew very well.”

The 25-year-old man is expected in court on Tuesday on rape and murder charges.

