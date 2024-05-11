Survivor Pulled From Collapsed George Building After 118 Hours

A man miraculously survived after being extracted from the debris of a collapsed building in George.

Trapped for 118 hours without food or water, the man was finally rescued.

The catastrophe occurred on Monday when the building collapsed, trapping 81 people.

Currently, 38 individuals are still missing.

Western Cape Disaster Management chief Colin Deiner explained, “We started going into the side because the strategy was to clear every floor. We lifted the different floors and we got to quite a solid area. So, over the last two nights, these floors were lifted. At three, we decided to look from the side where the side broke.”

Deiner further noted that the man was alert and had been taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

“He told us he had some weight on his legs, so we were very scared that if we release him too quickly, so we got surgeons in to make sure they work against that and then we broke, we found another hole closer to him, we broke the hole open, cut the rebar out and when we accessed him, we thought it might, because normally what you get is a lot of steel all over the show but, fortunately, that wasn’t the case and we probably got him out two hours quicker than we thought.”