iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Surreal, Nostalgic and Tangible: Exploring the Theme of Time at Investec’s Cape Town Art Fair

1 hour ago 1 min read

Cape Town recently hosted the tenth edition of the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, and some say it was the most inspired yet. With varying concepts of time being the overarching theme, the fair hosted 106 exhibitors from across Africa and the diaspora for a weekend of panels and viewings across galleries and museums. A fine-art painter with an affinity for prioritizing the rest and revelry of Black women, Zandile Tshabalala’s work, in conjunction with BKhz, was a portal into a contrast of colors that translated to a lush and insistent celebration of the self and one’s community. In the artist’s own words, her practice is an urgent and incessant response to the zeitgeist because, “that’s what we need, especially in painting history. We need a depiction of Black women in different angles, and not just this one story as it has been told throughout painting history.”

OKAYAFRICA

