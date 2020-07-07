Tue. Jul 7th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Surge In Covid-19 Cases Sees SA Breach 200,000 Mark

1 min read

Healthcare workers at the bedside of a patient admitted to the Nasrec field hospital in Gauteng during the coronavirus pandemic. Health MEC Bandile Masuku visited the facility on Friday, 3 July 2020. Picture: @BandileMasuku/Twitter

he latest surge in COVID-19 infections means that South Africa has now breached the 200,000 mark.

Just under 9,000 new cases were reported over the past 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number of known infections to 205,721.

One hundred and eleven more people succumbed to the virus – bringing the national death toll to 3,310.

So far, almost 98,000 people have recovered, with the recovery rate hovering around the 47% mark.

Limpopo has reported a significant increase in its fatality rate, with 17 deaths linked to the coronavirus over the past 24-hour cycle.

Gauteng, which is becoming the new epicentre of the outbreak, has seen yet another spike in its fatality rate with 50 deaths.

The Western Cape now accounts for 35% of the country’s COVID-19 cases, with an increase of over 1,400 new infections in the last cycle.

The recovery rate is just under 48% with more than 1,860,000 tests conducted in total.

EWN

