Surge In Covid-19 Cases Sees SA Breach 200,000 Mark

he latest surge in COVID-19 infections means that South Africa has now breached the 200,000 mark.
Just under 9,000 new cases were reported over the past 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number of known infections to 205,721.
One hundred and eleven more people succumbed to the virus – bringing the national death toll to 3,310.
So far, almost 98,000 people have recovered, with the recovery rate hovering around the 47% mark.
Today we have breached the 200 000 mark, recording a cumulative total of 205 721 confirmed #COVID19 cases, the total number of deaths is 3 310 and the total number of recoveries is 97 848. pic.twitter.com/d6dsPDydDo— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 6, 2020
Limpopo has reported a significant increase in its fatality rate, with 17 deaths linked to the coronavirus over the past 24-hour cycle.
Gauteng, which is becoming the new epicentre of the outbreak, has seen yet another spike in its fatality rate with 50 deaths.
The Western Cape now accounts for 35% of the country’s COVID-19 cases, with an increase of over 1,400 new infections in the last cycle.
The recovery rate is just under 48% with more than 1,860,000 tests conducted in total.
More Stories
Ex-VBS CFO Philip Truter To Plead Guilty In VBS Scandal, Assist In Investigations
Pregnant KZN Woman Murdered In Own Home
High Court: Private Nursery Schools Can Reopen
Surge In Gauteng COVID-19 Cases Could Result In Stricter Lockdown Regulations
No Stricter Lockdown For KZN, Says Premier Zikalala
Eighth VBS Mutual Bank Heist Suspect Due In Court Today