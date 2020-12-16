Supporting Stakeholders in the African Innovation Ecosystem

Share with your network!

Pan-African innovation hub network AfriLabs has added an additional 15 new members to expand its total membership to 240 across 48 countries. Founded in 2011, AfriLabs is a network of technology innovation hubs on the continent, with a mission to support the growth of these hubs and their communities to raise high potential entrepreneurs that will stimulate economic growth and social development in Africa. The 15 new additions to its network means AfriLabs has extended its reach to two new cities and a new country – Guinea Bissau. In West Africa, the new members are Women’s Haven Africa, TEN Ghana, North-East Humanitarian Innovation Hub, CeedCap Studio, Impact Hub Lagos, Developers in Vogue, Clintonel Innovation Centre (CIC), SeedBuilders Innovation Hub, Sensi Tech Innovation Hub and InnovaLab, while Tshimologong Precinct (University of Witwatersrand) from Southern Africa also joins. In East Africa, Villgro Africa, Aga Khan University – Media Innovation Centre, and 250STARTUPS have joined, while in Central Africa KMR Start-Up HUB has become a part of the AfriLabs community.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

