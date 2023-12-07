Supporting Fintech Startups Is The Key To Africa’s Success

Mastercard places focus on helping to further fuel acceleration. By co-creating solutions and giving fintech innovators access to our trusted ecosystem of partners, APIs, and data assets, as well as the services and tools they need to grow and thrive, we are helping them to move at pace through each stage of their journey. This enables them to further transform their bold ideas into tangible product and service offerings, thereby creating a more inclusive society. As part of Mastercard’s digital partnership strategy, to support fintechs in four sub-segments, including fintech enablers, payment service providers (PSPs) and gateways, eWallets, and start-ups scaling paytech. The recent commercial partnership with MTN Group’s mobile money arm, is great example of how collaboration between technology partners can help to narrow the digital divide across Africa, because it will help to ensure the continued development of technology and infrastructure across the continent. It also means that millions of new customers will benefit from greater access to safe and affordable payments and remittance services.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM