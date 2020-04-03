Apr 3, 2020

iAfrica

Support South African Entertainment

Apr 3, 2020
We don’t know about you, but a global pandemic didn’t factor into our plans for the first half of 2020. And yet here we are.

CoVID19 has dealt a massive blow to the Entertainment Industry globally.

These are the men and women called to the front lines year after year to give up their time. Use their brands, their platforms and their talents to assist in raising funds for hundreds of charity events and community upliftment projects. Now it is their time of need.

With the lockdown in force, many entertainers have lost out on corporate events, roadshows, launch events, awards evenings, club gigs and public shows for the next 3-6 months. This is how these artists put food on the table for their families and pay their bills.

We’re asking you to click on the below link and provide some financial help in keeping this industry alive and help those that help so many other, during these tough times.

https://gogetfunding.com/the-south-african-entertainment-industry-relief-fund/

