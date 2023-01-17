iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Support for Popular Nigerian Medic after Health Scare

11 hours ago 1 min read

A Nigerian doctor who has cultivated a large following on social media through his health advice has revealed that he is recovering from life-saving surgery to deal with a brain tumour. Dr Chinonso Egemba – who is better known as the Aproko doctor – has two million followers on Twitter. Many of them have been sharing his video where he describes the diagnosis and the treatment, saying: “I was fighting for my life.” “One thing to understand is that health issues can happen to you regardless of who you are including me,” he said. With his social media accounts he tries to educate people on health matters. Dr Egemba is also an advocate for improving healthcare in Nigeria. Sharing a picture of the neurosurgeon who treated him, he wrote: “So many people begged me to leave the country and get the surgery done but something kept me back here because I still had trust in us.”

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

South African President Ditches Travel to Davos

11 hours ago
1 min read

‘Tunisia is Going through the Most Dangerous Time in its History’

11 hours ago
1 min read

Counting the Cost of Ethiopia’s War

11 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana Becomes the Fourth Country to Apply to the G20 Initiative

11 hours ago
1 min read

Frantic Search for Missing Burkinabe Women

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Influence of African Catholicism

11 hours ago
1 min read

After Eight Years of Waiting, Uganda Finally Terminated its Contract with China

11 hours ago
1 min read

A Game Changer in the Management of Kenya’s SACCOs Going Forward

11 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Star Musicians Hit the Red Carpet at the Annual All Africa Music Awards

11 hours ago
1 min read

New Report Summarizes Human Rights Trends in 23 African Countries

23 hours ago
1 min read

A Flood of Cheaper Chinese Products could Set Back Africa’s Infant or Domestic Industries

23 hours ago
1 min read

Reversing the Tide in Rwanda’s Fishing Practices

23 hours ago

You may have missed

3 min read

SEIFSA Disappointed With NERSA’s Tariff Decision And Calls For Urgent Reform

14 mins ago
1 min read

South African President Ditches Travel to Davos

11 hours ago
1 min read

‘Tunisia is Going through the Most Dangerous Time in its History’

11 hours ago
1 min read

Counting the Cost of Ethiopia’s War

11 hours ago

Share