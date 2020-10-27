Sunflower Fund To Host ‘Powered By Purpose’ Online Event To Help Fight Blood Disorders

We all need a sense of purpose, we strive to achieve, to belong to something, to be accepted by our circle and to know what we do has meaning and impact. Spending time with people who motivate and inspire us, boost our confidence and who make us aware of our power – isn’t this priceless?
At a time when isolation and social distance drives our environment, how about safe physical distance with powerful social connectedness? Spend your morning with The Sunflower Fund partnered by DKMS, an organisation which embodies Hope – along with international speakers who are motivational and inspiring leaders and a host that will bring magic to your journey.
“Covid-19 pandemic has propelled business and individuals into uncharted territory and during these uncertain times it is important to remember that each one of us still has purpose.“ says Alana James, CEO of The Sunflower Fund.
“Our ‘Powered by Purpose’ event will be presented by award-winning journalist Iman Rappetti and will feature incredible speakers who will be sharing their inspirational stories”.
Speakers include Riaan Manser, global explorer and renowned international speaker and author, Richard Wright, global speaker, three times brain cancer survivor and best-selling author, Brett Archibald, inspirational speaker, entrepreneur and philanthropist, and Remy Kloos, high-altitude mountaineer, coach and sustainability specialist.
The programme for the day is divided into three thematic segments:
● Face the Future: Destined, Determined, Disciplined,
● Living on Purpose: It doesn’t matter how you start, why you start or when you start. Just start! and
● Living Large: no fear, no inhibition, no complacency.
The Sunflower Fund will be hosting the webinar ‘Powered by Purpose’ in partnership with Pick n Pay as part of their Sunflower Day celebrations on 12 November 2020 at 11 am.
Please see below for the full information on the event:
Date: 12 November 2020
Time: 11 am
Platform: The event will be live-streamed via Zoom to adhere to social distancing
Ticket Price: R99 – R150 (discounted price for Smart shoppers cardholders)
Booking Site: Webtickets
Funds raised from the event will go towards recruiting blood stem cell donors, giving hope of life to patients who are diagnosed with life-threatening blood disorders.
