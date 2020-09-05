iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Sundowns Snatches PSL Title

Photo Credit: @Masandawana/Twitter

20 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned Absa Premiership champions on Saturday after Kaizer Chiefs stumbled at the final hurdle.

Mamelodi Sundowns managed a 3-0 win over Black Leopards while Kaizer Chiefs went into the day leading by one on goal difference but Baroka held them to a one-all draw.

This is Sundown’s 10th title in the Absa Premiership era while also marking coach Pitso Mosimane’s fifth league title.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Hamilton On Pole At Monza

36 mins ago
1 min read

Mercedes F1 Spent $442 Million But Still Made Money

41 mins ago
1 min read

Peters Wins Tour de France Eighth Stage

45 mins ago
1 min read

Riders’ Association Urges Spectators To Wear Masks

49 mins ago
3 min read

Messi Reluctantly Stays At Barcelona

9 hours ago
1 min read

Maguire In Line For October Return – Southgate

9 hours ago
2 min read

Playing With More Freedom Is Paying Off – McIlroy

9 hours ago
2 min read

Farah Returns In Style

9 hours ago
2 min read

England Storm Back To Beat Australia

9 hours ago
2 min read

Serena Wary Of Stephens Threat

10 hours ago
3 min read

Alaphilippe Does It Again On The Tour de France

6 days ago
2 min read

Messi Contract Is Valid – La Liga

6 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Locust Outbreaks Threaten Food Security In Southern Africa

17 seconds ago
2 min read

Trump Targets ‘White Privilege’ Training

6 mins ago
1 min read

Sundowns Snatches PSL Title

20 mins ago
3 min read

Hamilton On Pole At Monza

36 mins ago