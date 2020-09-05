Sundowns Snatches PSL Title

Share with your network!

Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned Absa Premiership champions on Saturday after Kaizer Chiefs stumbled at the final hurdle.

Mamelodi Sundowns managed a 3-0 win over Black Leopards while Kaizer Chiefs went into the day leading by one on goal difference but Baroka held them to a one-all draw.

This is Sundown’s 10th title in the Absa Premiership era while also marking coach Pitso Mosimane’s fifth league title.

Champions against all odds! This team has gone and done it AGAIN! Let the celebrations begin!🍾👆🙌👏



🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆



Mamelodi Sundowns (49', 52', 92' Maboe) 3️⃣➖0️⃣ Black Leopards#Sundowns #DownsLive #AbsaPrem #Champ10ns pic.twitter.com/GA1MS76DZF — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 5, 2020

La Decima achieved!



Mamelodi Sundowns have been crowned the 2019/2020 #AbsaPrem champions, it’s the 10th title in the Absa Prem era of the PSL. No other team has won it more than four times during this era, are they the greatest team in 🇿🇦?#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/Ic1Cx8oVKx — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) September 5, 2020

