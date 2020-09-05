Sundowns Snatches PSL Title

Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned Absa Premiership champions on Saturday after Kaizer Chiefs stumbled at the final hurdle.
Mamelodi Sundowns managed a 3-0 win over Black Leopards while Kaizer Chiefs went into the day leading by one on goal difference but Baroka held them to a one-all draw.
This is Sundown’s 10th title in the Absa Premiership era while also marking coach Pitso Mosimane’s fifth league title.
