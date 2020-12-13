Sundowns Defender Motjeka Madisha Killed In Car Crash

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha has died in a car crash.
The 25-year-old died in a car crash in Kempton Park, just hours after his team hosted a gala dinner.
Details of the crash are still unclear.
Madisha is the second player in weeks to die in a car crash.
Defender Anele Ngcongca was laid to rest on Friday following a crash in KwaZulu Natal.
