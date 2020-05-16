Sat. May 16th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Sundowners Overlooking One of Namibia’s Most Picturesque Spots

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Moon Landscape is a famous tourist spot in Namibia, attracting hundreds of travellers from all around the world. Believed to be around 500 million years old, the Moon Landscape is only accessible via 4×4. Once we exited the vehicle, everyone scattered to different corners of the Moon Landscape, some announcing on Instagram that they “travelled to the moon”. Some would have believed them as the sight bears an uncanny resemblance to Earth’s only natural satellite. There’s a place called Musical Rocks, which many travellers dub the singing rocks for the sound it emits when you hit a rock against it. Private camping trips can be arranged.

SOURCE: IOL TRAVEL

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Take Note Before Going on One of these African Hikes

3 mins ago
1 min read

Rediscovering South Africa

9 mins ago
1 min read

Camouflaged in the African Landscape

10 mins ago
1 min read

3 Luxury Safari Brands Streaming Live Game Drives to Spot Wildlife

13 mins ago
1 min read

Virtual Literary Festival Connects Writers of African Origin and Readers throughout Globe

16 mins ago
1 min read

African Food ‘Belongs on the Global Food Stage’

19 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Take Note Before Going on One of these African Hikes

3 mins ago
1 min read

Sundowners Overlooking One of Namibia’s Most Picturesque Spots

5 mins ago
1 min read

Rediscovering South Africa

9 mins ago
1 min read

Camouflaged in the African Landscape

10 mins ago