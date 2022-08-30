Summons Served On SAPS After Krugersdorp Rape Victims’ Info Leaked

The Information Regulator has served a summons on the SAPS.
It’s demanding answers on how personal information of the eight Krugersdorp rape victims was leaked.
The eight women were shooting a music video at a mine dump when they were attacked and brutally gang-raped.
Soon after, personal information of the victims was shared on WhatsApp including names, ages, home addresses and the nature of the violations.
The regulator says they had initially requested the information, but only received sparse details.
It slammed the non-responsiveness of the police, saying it’s obstructing its investigations.
