Suicide Bomb Attacks Kill Over a Dozen in Northeast Nigeria

A series of suspected suicide bomb attacks in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno State has resulted in the death of at least 18 people and injuries to dozens of others. The blasts, which happened in the town of Gwoza, targeted a wedding, a hospital, and a funeral. According to Borno State police spokesman Nahum Kenneth Daso, one of the attacks saw a woman carrying a baby detonate an improvised explosive device at a crowded motor park. Another attack targeted a hospital in the same town, while a third one took place during the funeral for those who had died in the wedding attack. The authorities report that there have been 18 confirmed deaths, including children and pregnant women, and 19 seriously injured persons. At the moment, no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks but suspicion falls on Boko Haram and ISWAP, the region’s active militant groups.



SOURCE: AL JAZEERA