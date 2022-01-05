iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Suez Canal Hits Record Revenue Despite Rocky Start

9 seconds ago 1 min read

Egypt’s Suez Canal said its annual revenues reached $6.3 billion last year, the highest in the crucial waterway’s history. Admiral Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said last year’s revenues rose 12.8%, compared to 2020, when the canal achieved $5.6 billion. About 10% of global trade, including 7% of the world’s oil, flows through the Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean and Red seas. The canal, first opened in 1869, is source of national pride and foreign currency to Egypt. The unprecedented 2021 revenues came as the shipping industry is still under pressure from two years of the coronavirus pandemic. The canal, one of the world’s most vital waterways, was blocked for six days in March when a massive Panama-flagged container ship, the Ever Given, ran aground in the single-lane stretch of the waterway.

SOURCE: AP NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Legendary Paleoanthropologist whose Discoveries Helped Prove that Humanity Evolved in Africa

3 mins ago
1 min read

Concerns that Sudan Will Return to the Authoritarian Years of Bashir’s Rule

16 mins ago
1 min read

The UK’s Notorious Red List has Dunked South Africa’s Tourism into Troubled Waters

2 weeks ago
1 min read

Travel Writer Tells Us Why Victoria Falls is Spectacular

2 weeks ago
1 min read

Victoria Does it Again

2 weeks ago
1 min read

Botswana Joins This Year’s CN Traveler’s Best Destination’s List

2 weeks ago
1 min read

One of Ghana’s Leading Gallerists

2 weeks ago
1 min read

Michael Twitty Creates a New Kind of Garden at Colonial Williamsburg

2 weeks ago
1 min read

With a Spotlight on Sustainable Fashion, This South African Accountant-Turned-Designer Is Turning Heads on the Runway

2 weeks ago
1 min read

The Best African Films of 2021

2 weeks ago
1 min read

Dazzling with Design

2 weeks ago
1 min read

This Year’s Most Popular African TikToks

2 weeks ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Suez Canal Hits Record Revenue Despite Rocky Start

9 seconds ago
1 min read

A Legendary Paleoanthropologist whose Discoveries Helped Prove that Humanity Evolved in Africa

3 mins ago
1 min read

Concerns that Sudan Will Return to the Authoritarian Years of Bashir’s Rule

16 mins ago
Former South African President Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Inquiry.
1 min read

Zuma Fled Inquiry As He Couldn’t Explain Myeni’s Appointment – Zondo

9 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer