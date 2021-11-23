Sudan’s Truce

A political agreement has been signed in Sudan enabling Abdalla Hamdok to be reinstated as prime minister. Sudan’s top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan signed the deal on Sunday with Hamdok to restore the transition to civilian rule nearly a month after a military coup. The 14-point deal, signed in the presidential palace in Khartoum, also provides for the release of all political prisoners detained during the coup and stipulates that a 2019 constitutional declaration be the basis for a political transition, according to details read out on state TV. “When I then accepted the designation as an interim prime minister, I realised that the road was not strewn with roses, it would be a daunting task, fraught by risks and dangers. However, by joining hands, we can all prevent our country from plunging into the unknown. We should all come together to let the people decide who will take and hold the reigns of power”, he said. It remains unclear how much power the government would hold.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

