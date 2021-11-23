iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Sudan’s Truce

8 hours ago 1 min read

A political agreement has been signed in Sudan enabling Abdalla Hamdok to be reinstated as prime minister. Sudan’s top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan signed the deal on Sunday with Hamdok to restore the transition to civilian rule nearly a month after a military coup. The 14-point deal, signed in the presidential palace in Khartoum, also provides for the release of all political prisoners detained during the coup and stipulates that a 2019 constitutional declaration be the basis for a political transition, according to details read out on state TV. “When I then accepted the designation as an interim prime minister, I realised that the road was not strewn with roses, it would be a daunting task, fraught by risks and dangers. However, by joining hands, we can all prevent our country from plunging into the unknown. We should all come together to let the people decide who will take and hold the reigns of power”, he said. It remains unclear how much power the government would hold.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Archaeologists Discover the World’s Oldest Jewelry in Moroccan Desert

8 hours ago
1 min read

Accra’s Sustainable Goals

8 hours ago
1 min read

Clashes Flare over Tunisia Landfill Site

8 hours ago
1 min read

Malawi’s Dwindling Medical Supplies

8 hours ago
1 min read

Congolese Leader Wants to End Corruption and Squandering of Mining Assets

8 hours ago
1 min read

Stay-at-home Order Against Nigerian Government is Ultimately Harming the Wrong People

8 hours ago
1 min read

Blinken Tells Tunisia’s Leader to Heed the People’s Calls

8 hours ago
1 min read

‘Back Off Ethiopia!’

8 hours ago
1 min read

20 Million Adults in Kenya have just a Month to get Vaccinated

8 hours ago
1 min read

The Bad Boy of Morocco is Cleaning Up its Act

1 day ago
1 min read

The Leading Adventure Destination in the Indian Ocean Islands

1 day ago
1 min read

The Best Wellness Retreats in Africa

1 day ago

You may have missed

3 min read

COP26: Five Climate Change Factors Impacting Nonprofit Organisations

7 mins ago
4 min read

Scientists Mystified, Wary, as Africa Avoids COVID Disaster

14 mins ago
1 min read

DA’s Mpho Phalatse Elected New Joburg Mayor

5 hours ago
1 min read

No Evidence Linking Noodle Deaths To Tampering By Foreign Nationals – SAHRC

5 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer