Sudan’s Top National Parks

37 mins ago 1 min read

The country’s oldest nature reserve, Dinder National Park, is now a popular tourist destination. According to the website Africa Tour Operators, it was gazetted as a protected area under Sudan National Parks and Reserves in 1935. The Radom National Park is 12,500 square kilometres of nature, between Sudan and the Central African Republic. According to the website Travelo Sudan, visitors are able to see endangered doka woods, roaming herds of elephants, tree-peppered savannah, hopping gazelles, and oodles of other rare East African beasts. If you’re looking to witness the breathtaking phenomenon of the annual migration of the white-eared kob, Bandingilo National Park in the Equatoria region is the best place to be. The Suakin Archipelago National is the largest freshwater wetland found in the Nile basin. At 22,800 square kilometres, the Boma National Park is the largest park or reserve in all of Africa.

SOURCE: IOL

