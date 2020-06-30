Wed. Jul 1st, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Sudan’s Million Man March

12 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Sudanese protesters returned to the streets on Tuesday to pressure transitional authorities, demanding justice for those killed in the uprising last year that led to the military’s ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. As the rallies got underway, police used tear gas to disperse protesters marching on a road leading to the airport in the capital, Khartoum. There were no immediate reports of causalities. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Monday sought to reassure the protesters, saying that their demands are “legitimate” and “necessary to correct the revolution’s track.” “In the coming days, a number of decisive decisions … will follow,” he said. “Some of them may have a significant impact — politically, economically and socially — and some parties will try to use them to fuel and create instability.”

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The UN gets Involved in the Nile Dam Saga

12 hours ago
1 min read

How to Make Motorcycles COVID-19 Safe

12 hours ago
1 min read

Crowdfunding Sets Rwandan Genocide Survivor Up for Cambridge

12 hours ago
1 min read

Partial and Full Lockdowns Halt Africa’s Free Trade Launch

12 hours ago
1 min read

Assassination of Popular Musician Sparks Protests across Ethiopia

12 hours ago
1 min read

The Apology that the DRC has Been Waiting For

13 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The UN gets Involved in the Nile Dam Saga

12 hours ago
1 min read

Sudan’s Million Man March

12 hours ago
1 min read

How to Make Motorcycles COVID-19 Safe

12 hours ago
1 min read

Crowdfunding Sets Rwandan Genocide Survivor Up for Cambridge

12 hours ago