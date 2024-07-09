Sudanese Refugees Facing Severe Hardship in Neighboring Chad

Sudan’s civil war, between General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan of the Sudanese Armed Forces and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo of the Rapid Support Forces, has driven many to seek refuge in neighboring countries, including Chad. However, the Central African country has proven quite challenging to the refugees. With over a million displaced individuals in the country, most of them from Sudan, Chad’s resources are stretched thin. Often, refugees struggle for food and shelter, with reports indicating high levels of malnutrition among children. The country is also feeling some economic strain, as prices of basic commodities soar, impacting both refugees and locals. Additionally, sexual violence against women has surged, with many refugees recounting horrific experiences. Humanitarian agencies are calling for increased support to manage the growing crisis and provide relief to the affected populations.



SOURCE: DW