Sudanese Entrepreneurs Start Over in Egypt

Civil war broke out in Sudan during the month of Ramadan in 2023, which led to the displacement of many of the country’s residents. While some of the displaced persons moved to other areas within the country, many emigrated to neighboring countries like Egypt. In fact, a UNHCR report revealed that almost half-a-million Sudanese citizens have moved to Egypt since the war broke out. More than a year later, many of these emigrants are building new lives in a foreign country and thriving despite the challenges that come with starting from scratch after losing everything.

SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS