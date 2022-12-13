Sudanese Businessman Willing To Testify About Phala Phala Deal

The Sudanese businessman at the centre of the Phala Phala farm saga says he’s willing to testify about his deal to buy buffalo.

Hazim Mustafa made the statement during an interview with British broadcaster, Sky News.

President Cyril Ramaphosa named Mustafa as the source of nearly half a million Dollars stolen from his game farm in 2020.

Mustafa says he originally planned to buy a property but turned his attention to Ankole cattle.

He says he was unaware that Ramaphosa owned Phala Phala until the news about the theft broke this year.

Mustafa says South African police have customs documents in which he declared 600,000 Dollars in cash at OR Tambo International Airport.

Share with your network!