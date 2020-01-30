Thu. Jan 30th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Sudan Suspects Two Infections With Coronavirus

Sudan Suspects Two Infections With Coronavirus
15 mins ago 1 min read

Sudan suspects that two of its citizens who returned to the country from China are infected with the new coronavirus, the information minister told Reuters.

One of the pair, a man and a woman, had been in the region of the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, Said Faisal Saleh. Both are under medical checks.

Reuters

Latest posts by Editor (see all)

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Sudan Suspects Two Infections With Coronavirus

15 mins ago
1 min read

Sudan Suspects Two Infections With Coronavirus

15 mins ago
2 min read

Sudan Suspects Two Infections With Coronavirus

15 mins ago
2 min read

Sudan Suspects Two Infections With Coronavirus

15 mins ago
4 min read

Sudan Suspects Two Infections With Coronavirus

15 mins ago
2 min read

Sudan Suspects Two Infections With Coronavirus

15 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Sudan Suspects Two Infections With Coronavirus

15 mins ago
1 min read

Sudan Suspects Two Infections With Coronavirus

15 mins ago
1 min read

Sudan Suspects Two Infections With Coronavirus

15 mins ago
1 min read

Sudan Suspects Two Infections With Coronavirus

15 mins ago