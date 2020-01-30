Sudan Suspects Two Infections With Coronavirus

Sudan suspects that two of its citizens who returned to the country from China are infected with the new coronavirus, the information minister told Reuters.
One of the pair, a man and a woman, had been in the region of the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, Said Faisal Saleh. Both are under medical checks.
