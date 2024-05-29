Sudan Oil Pipeline will Resume Distribution in Two Weeks, Official Claims

A ruptured oil pipeline in Sudan, damaged during February’s conflict, has been repaired and is expected to resume operations within two weeks, according to a South Sudan oil ministry official. The Petrodar pipeline, one of two operating in the country, transports about 100,000 barrels of crude oil each day. Its damaged pump station, located in territory controlled by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in neighboring Sudan, led to the halt. While the damage to the pipeline has been fixed, there is still some work to be done before it can resume operations. South Sudan’s Dar Blend crude requires heating to ensure it doesn’t solidify in the pipeline. Unfortunately, the lull in operations means some of it has congealed. South Sudanese authorities will now turn their attention to this problem especially since its restoration is critical if the country is to avoid economic meltdown as oil accounts for 90% of its foreign exchange earnings.



SOURCE: REUTERS