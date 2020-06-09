Tue. Jun 9th, 2020

Sudan Militant Hands Himself to the ICC

A person leaves the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, where lawyers were scheduled to discuss the next steps in the case of Gbagbo and ex-youth minister Charles Ble Goude, a day after both men were acquitted of crimes against humanity. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

A former militia leader accused of war crimes in Sudan’s Darfur region is now in the custody of the International Criminal Court. The ICC said that Abu Kushayb surrendered himself voluntarily in the Central African Republic. Kushayb is accused of commanding Janjaweed militia that attacked Darfur villages in 2003 and 2004, as part of a counter-insurgency strategy by the government of Sudan, then led by longtime president Omar al-Bashir. Among other crimes, Kushayb is accused of enlisting and arming fighters, and personally taking part in attacks on four villages where the killing, rape, and torture of civilians took place. The ICC issued a warrant for his arrest in 2007 that accused him of 22 counts of war crimes and 28 counts of crimes against humanity. The ICC said a date for Kushayb’s first appearance before the court has not been established. 

SOURCE: VOA

