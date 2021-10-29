Sudan is Descending into Chaos

Economic activities are on halt in Khartoum, and telecommunications have been cut off, as Sudanese partake in a nationwide civil disobedience in response to a military coup, which was announced on Monday that has sparked international condemnation. he health ministry say seven people have been killed since Monday in Khartoum and its sister city Omdurman following clashes between protestors and the security forces. He added, more corpses had since been received, some with wounds caused by sharp objects. The coup has provoked strong international criticism. The World Bank has put its aid on hold, a major blow to a country already in the grip of a dire economic crisis. Sudan only recently unlocked funds from the lender and its sister institution the International Monetary Fund, after decades under sanctions during Bashir’s rule. Washington has also paused $700 million in funding, and the EU has threatened to follow suit.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
More Stories
How Elephants are Evolving to Fight Poaching
UK Soldiers Implicated in the Murder of Kenyan Woman
Africa’s Most Powerful Passports
Pirates Off West Africa Thwarted
Largest Innovation Hub in Africa Expands
Large Energy Projects Look Set to Transform Senegal’s Economy
Anglican Leaders Come Down Hard on Ghanaian Clerics
South Africa’s Cricket Team Divided Over Taking the Knee
Somalia’s Story of Displacement
How to Tell the History of Africans Enslaved the Right Way
Gabon Steps Up to the Negotiating Table at COP26
10 Wealthiest Countries in Africa Ranked by their GDP in 2021