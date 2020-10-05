iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Sudan Farming Project Gets Big Boost from the UAE

11 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

International Holding Co. said a unit entered into an agreement with DAL Group to jointly invest $225 million in a Sudan agriculture project as the Abu Dhabi-based investor diversifies its portfolio. IHC Food Holding’s five-year investment plan expects to transform over 100,000 acres into farmland with an annual output of over 400,000 metric tons of crops, according to a statement. The project aims to create 5,000 jobs and generate $1 billion in export revenue over 10 years. Through a flurry of mergers and acquisitions that started last year, International Holding has amassed a portfolio spanning real estate to utilities and health care to food services. The shares have soared more than 500% in 2020, giving it a market capitalization of about $19 billion. DAL Group is one of Sudan’s biggest conglomerates..

SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Elephants are Ready to Host CAF Games

11 hours ago
1 min read

Poor Transport Infrastructure a Big Hindrance to Economic Development in Nigeria

11 hours ago
2 min read

South Sudanese Refugee Turns Past into a Pastime

11 hours ago
1 min read

mHealth Helps Curb Child Mortality Rates in Rural Malawi

11 hours ago
1 min read

Ethiopia Marks its Territory over Controversial Dam

11 hours ago
1 min read

Annual Report on the Continent’s Telecoms Industry

11 hours ago
1 min read

Senegal Is Widely Praised for its Handling of the Coronavirus Pandemic

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Importance of Heritage in Ghana’s Tourism Offerings

3 days ago
1 min read

How to Navigate South Africa’s New Travel Guidelines

3 days ago
1 min read

Picking the Best Safari Spot

3 days ago
1 min read

Most Popular African City Breaks on Pinterest

3 days ago
1 min read

The Best Private Pool in South Africa according to Airbnb

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Elephants are Ready to Host CAF Games

11 hours ago
1 min read

Sudan Farming Project Gets Big Boost from the UAE

11 hours ago
1 min read

Poor Transport Infrastructure a Big Hindrance to Economic Development in Nigeria

11 hours ago
2 min read

South Sudanese Refugee Turns Past into a Pastime

11 hours ago