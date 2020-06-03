Wed. Jun 3rd, 2020

Sudan Celebrates First Year of Reform

Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets of the capital Khartoum on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of the dispersal of a major protest camp, in which scores were killed. More than 100 protesters were killed last year when security forces dispersed a sit-in demanding the handover of power to a civilian government near the army headquarters in Khartoum. Protesters staged several rallies in different neighborhoods in Khartoum amid calls for bringing perpetrators of the killings to justice, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter on the ground. Wednesday’s rallies came despite a lockdown imposed by the Sudanese authorities to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country. For his part, the Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok pledged to bring those responsible for the killings to justice.

SOURCE: ANADOLU AGENCY

Editor

