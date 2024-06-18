Sudan at Risk of World’s Deadliest Famine in Four Decades

Sudan is facing a potential famine worse than any seen in the past 40 years, according to US officials. The country is in the midst of a civil war that has seen the two warring factions block aid deliveries that would have ameliorated its food crisis. With the world’s attention largely on Gaza, its plight has mostly gone unnoticed and, if action isn’t taken soon, the country’s situation, already the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, could get even worse. According to Samantha Power, the head of the US Agency for International Development, current data points to a crisis of humongous proportions that is potentially worse than the 2011 famine in Somalia, which killed over 250,000 people. She further suggested that, if the situation doesn’t change, Sudan could become the site of the worst famine since the Ethiopian famine of 1983 to 1985, which killed roughly a million people.



