Sudan and Iran Move Closer to Reconciliation with Ambassador Trade

Sudan and Iran have restored diplomatic relations after an eight-year break, with Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan receiving Iran’s new ambassador Hassan Shah Hosseini in Port Sudan and Tehran playing host to Sudan’s new ambassador Abdelaziz Hassan Saleh. According to Sudan’s foreign ministry undersecretary Hussein al-Amin, the move marks a new phase in the two countries’ bilateral relations. Sudan severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 as a show of support to Saudi Arabia following an attack on the Saudi embassy in Tehran. Several Saudi allies had followed suit and broken off relations with Iran. The recent rapprochement follows Saudi Arabia and Iran’s restoration of relations in 2023, which China brokered. Sudan’s normalization of relations with Iran comes amidst a civil war that has caused tens of thousands of deaths and significant displacement, with the UN reporting over 11 million uprooted individuals, pushing the country towards famine.



SOURCE: VOA NEWS