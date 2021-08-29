iAfrica

Success for Weyers, Mahlangu At Paralympics

Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa in action in men's T63 long jump. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

4 hours ago 1 min read

Team South Africa is celebrating its first two medals at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Anrune Weyers and Ntando Mahlangu both won gold medals.

Anrune Weyers, competed in the T47 400m Women’s race and won Team SA’s first medal by clocking 56,05 defeating Liesbli Marina Andrade (Venezuela) and Anastasia Solovieva (Russia), coming second and third respectively.

In the men’s T63 long jump Ntando Mahlangu jumped 7.17 metres winning a gold medal and set a new T61 world record in the process.

This put Team SA on the medals table at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, with two golds at the Tokyo Stadium.

Congratulating both athletes, Minister Nathi Mthethwa, said the following: “We are extremely proud of Team SA and what they have achieved so far at the Paralympics. This is a clear indication that there are no limits when you set your mind to something. We believed they could and they did. Furthermore, we will continue to support them on their ongoing journey.”

