Substantial Fuel Price Increase Expected For January

13 hours ago 1 min read

According to the AA South Africa can expect another fuel price increase in January.

The prediction is that the price of petrol will increase by 43 cents, while diesel and illuminating paraffin will go up by 55 cents from next week Wednesday.

Layton Beard from the AA: “While South African oil prices are well off their record highs, the country’s economy is in a fragile state and any shocks to international oil prices or the rand/US dollar exchange rate could hurt fuel users badly going forward from February next year.”

