Sub-Saharan Africa’s Talent-competitive Countries

Mauritius, South Africa and Botswana have emerged as Sub-Saharan Africa’s most talent-competitive countries, according to the Global Talent Competitiveness Index (GTCI) 2023. Cabo Verde, Namibia, Ghana, Gambia, Kenya, Eswatini and Zambia make up the rest of the Top 10. Titled “What a difference ten years make – and what to expect for the next decade”, the report revealed Sub-Saharan Africa lags behind all other regions as the weakest pillar in the region has frequently been the ability to Retain talent. On a positive note, the report notes that eight Sub-Saharan African countries are ranked in the third quartile globally, while one country—Mauritius (49th)—makes it into the second quartile.

