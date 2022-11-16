iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Population Will Nearly Double to More than 2 billion by Mid-century

12 hours ago 1 min read

As the global population reaches 8 billion on Tuesday, the effects of Tanzania’s rapid growth are evident. The population has increased by 37% over the past decade to almost 63 million according to the latest UN figures, and, projections suggest, is expected to grow between 2% and 3% a year until 2050. Dar es Salaam, which is heading for megacity status, typifies a region growing three times faster than the global average. Tanzania will be one of eight countries responsible for more than half of the increase in global population over the next three decades: five of those countries will be in Africa. The region is growing three times faster than the global average and, by 2070, it will become the most populous place globally, surpassing Asia. Dar es Salaam, the former Tanzanian capital, is one of the world’s fastest growing cities, and the number of people in the economic hub is expected to double by 2050 to more than 10 million, ranking it alongside such megacities as Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lagos in Nigeria and Cairo in Egypt. The country’s leaders have raised alarm at the numbers. Last month, the president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, called for better family planning, saying the high number of births will put pressure on education, healthcare and food.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Until Today, No International Aid had Entered Tigray by Road since Late August

12 hours ago
1 min read

Zambian Student Dies at the Frontline of Russia-Ukraine War

12 hours ago
1 min read

Museveni Calls Out Western Nations Looking to Bring Back Coal Power

12 hours ago
1 min read

The Next Phase of Nigeria’s Currency Revamp

12 hours ago
1 min read

Algeria Goes for Corruptors of the Past

12 hours ago
1 min read

Egypt Accused of Spying on COP27 Attendees

12 hours ago
1 min read

How To Choose The Best App To Sell Bitcoin In Nigeria

13 hours ago
1 min read

Five African Countries Rank Among the Top 20 “Countries for Fearless Women”

13 hours ago
1 min read

FIFA Opens its First Football School Programme in West Africa

13 hours ago
1 min read

10 African Cities With the Highest Cost Of Living in 2022

3 days ago
1 min read

Senegal’s ‘Plastic Man’ on a Mission Against Trash

3 days ago
1 min read

Meet Bloody Civilian, The New Artist Soundtracking Black Panther

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Population Will Nearly Double to More than 2 billion by Mid-century

12 hours ago
1 min read

Until Today, No International Aid had Entered Tigray by Road since Late August

12 hours ago
1 min read

Zambian Student Dies at the Frontline of Russia-Ukraine War

12 hours ago
1 min read

Museveni Calls Out Western Nations Looking to Bring Back Coal Power

12 hours ago

Share