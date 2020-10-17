Suarez On Target As Atletico See Off Celta

Share with your network!

Luis Suarez and Yannick Carrasco scored early and late in the game to help Atletico Madrid to a 2-0 La Liga victory at Celta Vigo on Saturday, returning Diego Simeone’s side to winning ways after two successive goalless draws.

Uruguayan Suarez netted in the sixth minute with a first-time finish inside the area after a sweeping move down the left wing, scoring his third goal in four games since switching from Barcelona.

Celta responded well and could have levelled with a shot from full back Sergio Carreira which came off the post while Suarez should have added a second early in the second half when he burst through on goal but failed to keep his composure.

The hosts continued to trouble Atletico until Carrasco sealed the points deep in added time, heading into the net on the rebound after a thumping effort from Joao Felix had come off the crossbar.

