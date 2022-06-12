iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Stuttgart Organisers Investigate Kyrgios Racial Abuse Claims

REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

7 hours ago 1 min read

Stuttgart Open tournament organisers are investigating Nick Kyrgios’s claims that he was racially abused during his semi-final loss to Andy Murray on Saturday.

Kyrgios and Murray were involved in an entertaining match where a tiebreak decided the opening set, after which the Australian lost his cool and received a points and game penalty as well as becoming involved in an argument with the chair umpire.

Kyrgios, who refused to play during the second set until the supervisor stepped in, lost 7-6(5) 6-2. He later revealed on Instagram that he had retaliated after hearing a racial slur. read more

“We stand for creating an inclusive environment for all players, staff members and visitors where discrimination of any kind is not tolerated. This attitude is lived by all people involved and responsible,” organisers said in a statement on Sunday.

“These fundamental values are as important as values like fairness, tolerance and team spirit to us. Thus no discriminating actions by the spectators are accepted.

“We have expressed our regret towards Nick Kyrgios and his team and assured that any kind of discrimination is unacceptable. The incident is currently under investigation.”

Murray plays Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the final later on Sunday as the Briton seeks his first ATP Tour title since winning at Antwerp in 2019.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Verstappen Rides Luck To Red Bull One-Two In Baku As Ferrari Implode

6 hours ago
2 min read

Pope, Root Hit Centuries To Lead England Fightback

6 hours ago
1 min read

Scotland Fans Right To Boo After Ireland Defeat – Robertson

7 hours ago
2 min read

No Double Hundred, No Problem For New Zealand’s Mitchell

14 hours ago
2 min read

Federer ‘Definitely’ Planning On Tour Return In 2023

15 hours ago
1 min read

Saudi-Backed Golf Tournament Pays $120,000 – To The Loser

15 hours ago
2 min read

McIlroy And Thomas Put Canadian Open Back In Spotlight

15 hours ago
2 min read

Schwartzel Wins LIV Opener To Pocket $4 Million Jackpot

1 day ago
1 min read

Leclerc Takes Pole For Azerbaijan Grand Prix

1 day ago
2 min read

Father And Son Take Isle Of Man TT Deaths To Five For 2022

1 day ago
2 min read

Murray Into Stuttgart Final After Kyrgios Loses Cool Amid ‘Racial Slurs’

1 day ago
2 min read

Southgate ‘Will Mot Outstay Welcome’ As England Manager

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Verstappen Rides Luck To Red Bull One-Two In Baku As Ferrari Implode

6 hours ago
2 min read

Pope, Root Hit Centuries To Lead England Fightback

6 hours ago
1 min read

Stuttgart Organisers Investigate Kyrgios Racial Abuse Claims

7 hours ago
1 min read

Scotland Fans Right To Boo After Ireland Defeat – Robertson

7 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer