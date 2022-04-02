Stunning Ward-Prowse Free-Kick Earns Southampton Draw At Leeds

James Ward-Prowse scored a trademark free-kick as Southampton rescued a Premier League point at Leeds United in a 1-1 draw on Saturday, a game in which England international Kalvin Phillips returned from a five-month injury nightmare.
Jack Harrison gave Leeds a first-half lead when he poked the ball in from six yards after Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster failed to deal with a Raphinha cross, and the home side created a number of opportunities to increase their advantage.
But after Kyle Walker-Peters embarked on a dazzling run that was only ended by a foul on the edge of the box, Ward-Prowse netted a seventh Premier League goal of the season with a pin-point set-piece shot.
Diego Llorente headed inches wide from a corner and Dan James forced a good save from Forster as Leeds dominated the chances but failed to find a second goal that would have given them all three points and their third win in a row.
The draw is nevertheless a useful one as they look to move away from the relegation zone. Leeds are in 16th place with 30 points from 31 games, eight points above third-bottom Watford. Southampton stay in 11th place with 36 points from 30 games.
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch got a major boost when he was able to introduce midfielder Phillips with 25 minutes to go, in the first appearance since early December for a player likely to be vital in the final weeks of the season.
More Stories
Brentford Shock Chelsea With Eriksen On Target
Man City Reclaim Top Spot With Win At Burnley
Chelsea Fan Group Says Majority Do Not Support Ricketts Family’s Bid For Club
Medvedev To Undergo Hernia Operation
U.S. To Face England And Iran, Spain Meet Germany In World Cup Group Stage
Tuchel ‘Not Sure’ If He Should Meet With Chelsea Bidders
Experience Winning World Cup Can Lift England – Knight
Brazil Viewed As Favourites To Win Qatar World Cup
Fernandes Signs New Man United Deal Until 2026
Vegas Puts Monaco’s Future Into Focus – Brown
Verstappen Wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
West Indies Clinch Series Victory Over England