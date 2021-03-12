iAfrica

Students To Shut Down UCT

Student protests continue to spread across the country.

In Cape Town, students are expected to shut down the University of Cape Town on Friday.

They’re demonstrating against the lack of NSFAS funding for some students, leaving them unable to register and obtain accommodation.

Protests are also expected to resume at Wits University.

This week has been marred by clashes between police and students, leading to the tragic killing of Mthokozisi Ntunzi and the arrest of numerous protesters.

