Students Evicted Over Funding

Parliament’s committee on Higher Education has set up a meeting with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme to discuss the chaos that’s been playing out at universities.

On Wednesday, hundreds of students led by their respective SRCs marched to Parliament to submit a list of grievances with the scheme’s new requirements.

These include the 60 credits requirement to qualify for accommodation and travelling allowances and the direct payment for accommodation

At the same time, nearly 700 students from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology have been evicted.

Their landlords claim the institution owes them millions.

However, CPUT says the property owners failed to apply during the accreditation window for NSFAS funding.