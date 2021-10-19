iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Student Who Received NSFAS Millions Returns To Court

43 mins ago 1 min read

The theft case against a former Walter Sisulu University student who accidentally received R14 million from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) will resume in court on Tuesday.

Sibongile Mani is accused of theft after she spent just over R800,000 of the R14 million in 2017.

She was arrested in May 2018 by the Hawks and is currently out on bail.

The R14 million was credited to Sibongile Mani during June 2017. At the time, she was an accounting student and was only entitled to receive R1,400.

It is alleged that the millions were erroneously deposited into her account by Intellimali. The company is contracted by NSFAS to make payments to students.

The former student spent over R800,000 in 73 days, apparently spending the money on food, clothing, electrical appliances, cigarettes and alcohol.

The State closed its case in July and the defence will commence with its case on Tuesday.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Probe Into Cause Of Transnet Fires

45 mins ago
2 min read

Magashule Questions Corruption Charges

49 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 210 New COVID-19 Cases

52 mins ago
1 min read

Govt Hopes To Vaccinate 80% Of SA’s Elderly Against COVID By Year-End – Phaahla

1 day ago
iec election counting
2 min read

Homeless People Have The Right To Vote – IEC

1 day ago
1 min read

J&J Vaccine Booster Shot On The Cards

1 day ago
1 min read

Call For More People To Get Vaccinated

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 414 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Poll Reveals Insights About Women Succeeding in Corporate Africa

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 619 New Covid-19 Cases

2 days ago
Top 50 Women in Corporate Africa
5 min read

Top 50 Women in Corporate Africa Revealed after Data-Driven Research

3 days ago
2 min read

LSWV Demands Release Of Its Members

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Student Who Received NSFAS Millions Returns To Court

43 mins ago
1 min read

Probe Into Cause Of Transnet Fires

45 mins ago
2 min read

Magashule Questions Corruption Charges

49 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 210 New COVID-19 Cases

52 mins ago