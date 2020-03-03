Struggling SOEs, IPPS To Feature In Mabuza’s Q&A Session In Parly

Share with your network!

Deputy President David Mabuza will face members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday on government’s plans to save state-owned entities (SOEs) like Eskom and the South African Airways (SAA).

Mabuza is likely to face sceptical opposition benches who don’t believe government is able to save these trouble parastatals through its proposed plans.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa may have expanded on certain issues like Eskom and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in his State of the Nation Address last month, Mabuza will still expect a number of questions on the same issues.

On IPPs, the ANC will ask Mabuza whether government had developed any implementation timelines for the renewable IPP procurement programme.

NCOP members also want to know what processes have been initiated to enable municipalities to be in good financial standing in order to procure their own power from IPPs.

The question followed the president’s announcement of changes to electricity regulations to allow for self-generation by consumers.

On SAA, Mabuza will furnish members with details on his engagements with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

