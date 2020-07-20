Struggling Restaurant Owners Plan To Protest Govt’s Lockdown Regulations

The owners of the Cousins Italian Trattoria restaurant in Cape Town have temporarily shut down their business as the coronavirus restrictions weigh on their business. Picture: EWN

Restaurant owners are planning to take part in at least two protests this week to highlight the plight of restaurants under the COVID-19 regulations.

Owners have been complaining that the current lockdown regulations make it almost impossible for eateries to break-even.

Restaurants are able to open for sit down services with strict protocols in place. However, no alcohol may be consumed on the premises.

Many restaurants have posted images on social media of the jobs that would be lost if the lockdown regulations continue to make it difficult to remain profitable.

The Cousins Italian Trattoria in Cape Town is one of many restaurants that chose to temporarily shut their doors due to the national lockdown regulations.

Co-owner Simone Briganti said that the fixed costs currently outweighed the money coming in.

“The story with the UIF, then you add the story with the curfew, then you add the story with the alcohol… how can a restaurant survive under these conditions?” he asked.

Clarke’s Bar & Dining Room also temporarily closed.

Owner Lyndall Maunder said each time the regulations changed she poured more money into the business, but the latest restrictions had left her restaurant empty despite a loyal customer base.

“We literally would have like three tables a day…. by this stage I’ve dug such a hole and I can’t go on anymore,” Maunder said.

Christian Maiorana from the Tshwane Tourism Association said that they had spoken to industry representatives across the country and only about 50% of restaurants were currently trading.

“The restaurants that are staying open are reporting back figures of between 20% and 30% original turnover. They’re trying,” Maiorana said.

