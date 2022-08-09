Struggle For Women Not Yet Over – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to speak out against gender-based violence.
Ramaphosa was speaking at the National Women’s Day event in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal.
GBV is under the spotlight once more this year, especially with the recent rape of eight women in Krugersdorp again having brought the scourge into sharp focus.
The president didn’t mince his words, saying GBV continues to be a “stain” Women’s Day celebrations.
Ramaphosa put the blame for the scourge of GBV in South Africa squarely at the feet of the country’s men.
He has called on South Africans to speak out against GBV, likening silence to cancer.
