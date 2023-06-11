Structural Damage Reported On East Rand After Earthquake Shakes Gauteng

A moderate earthquake hit parts of Gauteng on Sunday morning.
People took to social media to post pics of damage to homes.
Most of the reports are from the Benoni and Boksburg areas.
This is where most of the damage seems to be.
No major damage or injuries have been reported yet.
Independent Scientific Organisation, EMSC, says aftershocks may occur in the next hours or days.
The US Geological Survey says the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.0.
It says it struck about 10 kilometres below the surface, about 16 kilometres southeast of Johannesburg.
