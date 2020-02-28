Strong Winds Fuel Du Toitskloof Fires, Properties In Danger

A mountain fire in Paarl continues to rage on.
The Du Toitskloof pass fire has been fuelled by strong winds during the night and continues to spread, endangering properties.
The fire broke out on Tuesday.
The Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Jo-Ann Otto: “The fire in the Du Toitskloof pass continues to burn out of control. Fuelled by very strong winds during the night, the fire has now spread onto private properties situated between the old and new tunnels. All resources are deployed in an effort to prevent damage to houses and other structures.”
More Stories
Ramaphosa Urges Evacuation Of SA Citizens From Wuhan
Roads Closed In Sandton Due To EFF March To Eskom Headquarters
Two SA Crew Members Of Cruise Ship In Japan Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Road Accident Fund Earmarked As Risk To Further Widen Budget Deficit
With New Budget, Lamola Ensures NPA Is Ready To Battle Corruption, Gender Based Violence
Government To Appoint Inspector-General At Sars