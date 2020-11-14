iAfrica

Stroll Ends Mercedes’ Streak With Shock Pole In Turkey

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Clive Mason

1 min ago

Canadian Lance Stroll celebrated a stunning first career pole position for Racing Point at the Turkish Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday to end Mercedes’ season-long stranglehold on qualifying.

Stroll was the first Canadian on pole since 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will join Stroll on the front row with Racing Point’s Mexican Sergio Perez third after a rain-delayed qualifying session on a slippery Istanbul Park track.

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton qualified sixth for a race that could seal his seventh title, with team mate and sole title rival Valtteri Bottas ninth.

Reuters

