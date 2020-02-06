Thu. Feb 6th, 2020

Strikes Cost SA Workers R266M In Wages In 2018

South Africa’s workers lost an estimated R266 million in wages in 2018 due to strikes.

According to the Employment and Labour Department, work stoppages have soared over the past five years.

The department has released its industrial action report for 2018.

Burdened with an ailing economy, South Africa’s labour force is protesting now more than ever.

The industrial action report states there were more than 137,000 workers who were involved in labour disputes in 2018, close to 11% more than in 2017.

The number of work stoppages increased to 165 in 2018, up from 132 the previous year.

In 2018, more than one million working days were lost due to industrial actions.

This figure has increased by 20.7% compared to the more than 960,000 working days wasted in 2017.

The report found that the rise in the number of strikes came at a time when the country was hit by a technical recession and GDP was floundering.

EWN

